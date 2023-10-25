The Macleay Argus
Concerns for fires on hot day ahead of predicted cool change

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
October 25 2023 - 2:00pm
RFS crews attending the Willi Willi fire on Wednesday, October 18. Picture by Fiona and Arthur Cristian
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are continuing to work on fires in the Macleay Valley as temperatures are expected to soar ahead of a cool change.

