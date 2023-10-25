Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are continuing to work on fires in the Macleay Valley as temperatures are expected to soar ahead of a cool change.
A high fire danger rating has been issued for Wednesday (October 25) as temperatures are expected to reach the mid 30s with a potential cool change arriving in the afternoon.
RFS public information officer Luke Robinson said that backburning had been completed south along Eight Mile Road the previous day at the Willi Willi bushfire.
"It's quite hot today through Kempsey and a lot of NSW we're looking at mid to high 30s," he said.
"Humidity is probably under 25 per cent in the Kempsey area with high humidity on the coast forecast.
"However we're looking at... north westerly wind inland and north-easterly on the coast followed by a gusty southerly change this afternoon."
Wind could be more gusty along the coast for the McGuires Crossing fire which is currently under control.
"The high humidity will help efforts today with patrols mopping up those edges," Mr Robinson said.
"While we can't guarantee [the fire] wont spot, the high humidity will assist in lowering the chances of spot fires across our containment lines."
Temagog resident Arthur Cristian said the warm weather for today was a concern.
"I'm sitting, looking out... and I can see the smoke," he said.
"If this wind keeps up and there is a fire going with it, I would not like to think where we're going to be in three to four hours from here."
Mr Cristian and his family moved to the property last year and have been busy protecting their home from fires over the past week starting from Sunday, October 15.
While his fence lines are damaged, Mr Cristian credits his neighbours' work that helped keep his property safe.
"The neighbour behind us has a big tractor and he went around grading the grounds to make sure there was no grass to burn," he said.
"His contribution helped and the fire missed his property."
Mr Cristian and his family spend nearly three days clearing flammable whiskey grass around their fence line to the property behind them.
On Tuesday (October 17), he came inside to relax when he saw an orange glow.
"It might have been a hundred metres away and...all the swear words came up," he said.
After the third phone call to triple zero, two fire trucks from the Aldavilla and Kundabung RFS came to their rescue.
"They were incredible," Mr Cristian said.
He credits the two trucks as well as his family's earlier work to clear the grass to helping keep their property safe.
"If I hadn't done this, we all would be wiped out," he said.
"That fire was going against the wind faster than the wind was pushing.
"I've never seen it before."
Mr Cristian said that other properties in the area had been damaged by the fire.
BlazeAid and Need for Feed are working to provide support to those impacted.
A bushfire recovery centre will open this week at Willawarrin Community Hall on 24-26 Main Street, Willawarrin.
Individuals, families, farmers and businesses will be able to access accommodation advice, financial assistance, referral services and access to insurance.
Opening times:
A number of organisations and services will be at the Recovery Centre including Service NSW, Rural Financial Counselling Service NSW, Australian Red Cross and NRMA Insurance.
