Bailey Rogan has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Sportsperson of the Month for October.
Bailey played with the Smithtown Tigers under-14's age division in the 2023 Group 2 Rugby League season.
After an impressive season, Bailey was awarded the Cocky Bennet Players Trophy at the Smithtown Tigers Junior Rugby League CLub's presentation ceremony.
The 14-year-old said he was shocked when he won the award.
"It was good to receive it," he said.
His mum Katy Rogan, said the trophy has a long history with the Smithtown Tigers Club.
"It's one of the oldest and most original trophies in the club," she said. "A lot of people said if you want to get an award, that's the one to get.
"The trophy had a lot of old names on there."
Bailey was also named best and fairest for his consistent performance throughout the season.
In the 2023 season, Bailey represented Group 2 Rugby League in the North Coast Bulldogs development team.
The team was comprised of players from Group 3 and Group 2. They played against the Canterbury Bulldogs development team in Forster in July.
The 14-year-old said it was a good experience.
Bailey is now gearing up to back up his stellar year with the under-15's team in 2024.
To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Year, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to mardi.borg@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in November 2023 with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
