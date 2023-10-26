Hat Head is now accessible after a fire in the surrounding National Park cut-off access, however, visitors are slow to return.
Smoke lingers throughout the National Park that lines Hat Head Rd, the only road in and out of the village, and which was ablaze just last week.
The drive changes abruptly from thick Australian bushland on either side of the stretch of road to a field of black not far from Korogoro Creek.
The fire burned through 3000 hectares of bushland, fortunately, the village was saved from the flames, but the streets and shops remain quiet.
Firefighters were on the scene of the fire burning between McGuires Crossing Rd and Loftus Rd on the evening of Tuesday, October 17, and with the fire burning in a northerly direction it was expected to reach Hat Heat Road, cutting off access to the area.
Those in the vicinity of Hat Head who planned to evacuate were advised to travel towards South West Rocks that evening. By Wednesday morning, October 18, it was too late to leave and the road was cut.
Visiting from Newcastle, Lisa Longbottom drove into town at lunchtime on Saturday (October 21), one day after the road was reopened, for her annual Hat Head holiday.
She arrived to find the village "ghostly."
"It's very quiet. The club is quiet, the streets are quiet, the estuary is quiet," she said.
Ms Longbottom has been visiting Hat Head for eighteen years and decided to come later in the year this time around, hoping to avoid wet-weather.
"We changed from coming in February/March to coming in October because of the weather. We got caught a few times with a lot of rain," she said.
Arriving with friends and their children, Ms Longbottom passed three fire-trucks on the way into Hat Head and noticed smoke still billowing from tree stumps, however felt safe knowing the fires were over.
"We feel fairly safe now because it's [burnt] up to the creek," she said.
"You do notice the smell of the smoke in the mornings and it's much, much quieter than usual. Even walking through the caravan park, I've never seen it like that...and certainly the club is quiet."
Staff member of Hat Head Bowling and Recreation Club, Tara Denzin, has worked three shifts since the fires and has noticed a drop in clientele.
"Without people staying at the caravan park it's just been so quiet. You've only got the locals around but still, it's very quiet," said Ms Denzin.
Visiting the area for the first time from the Sunshine Coast, Caitlin Guyatt and her partner had planned to meet their AirBnB hosts who are volunteer firefights, but will have to wait.
"My friend from work, it's her parents, so we lined up that we'd meet...but we haven't met them yet because they're off fighting fires still," she said.
Superintendent RFS Lower North Coast District, Liz Ferris, says both major fires in the area "remain behind prepared containment lines."
The Willi Willi bushfire is currently being controlled with residents being advised to stay alert and monitor conditions.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.