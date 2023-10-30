The village of Willawarrin and surrounding areas are still scarred from the 2019/2020 bushfires.
While the landscape has regenerated, there are still blackened trees among the green.
And now, the smell of smoke once again lingers.
The Willi Willi Fire has now burnt through almost 30,000 hectares and is currently being controlled.
Related content: Photo gallery | aftermath of the McGuires Crossing Rd fire
And as the recovery stage begins once again, there is anxiety among residents.
Garth Brown has a property at Toorooka and said residents are still recovering from the 2019 bushfires.
"I had to fight the fire in 2019, but this time I wasn't home and my neighbours and the firies saved my property and my house," he said.
"Fortunately I don't have any stock at the moment, but now I can't get any because all of my grass has been burnt."
Mr Brown believes there will be a few residents who decide to move.
"I think there's a lot of people that are going to put their places on the market," he said.
One of Mr Brown's friends, who has a property at Temagog, has now been affected by the 2019/2020 bushfires and the recent Willi Willi Fire.
"I've got a mate who lost pretty much everything in the last fires and he's pretty much lost everything again this time," Mr Brown said.
"These fires have just brought back everything from the 2019 fires."
Willawarrin resident Jo Lane said it's been "phenomenal" to see the community come together after the fires.
"It's been a little bit of 'oh God, here we go again' and I think that's affected a lot of people," she said.
"It has been great to see the whole community come together to support each other."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.