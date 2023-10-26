The local Rural Fire Service (RFS) ground crew are getting a well-deserved break thanks to the rain, however, reprieve from fire weather will be short-lived and people are asked to remain alert.
RFS Lower North Coast District Superintendent Liz Ferris says 30mm of rain will only give us a seven-day reprieve from current fire weather.
"While it's encouraging to see rain overnight, we need more substantial rain to lower our risk of bushfire across the whole district," said Supt. Ferris.
"The key message to the community is while the rain we are currently receiving is great, they need to remain mindful this is only a minor reprieve," she said.
"People need to stay vigilant."
RFS crews are not on the ground today (October 26), with roads too slippery and dangerous due to the wet weather.
"The rain gives an opportunity for our crews to have a rest today," said Supt. Ferris.
"As soon as the weather clears our crews will be back on the ground to ensure that the Willi Willi fires remains in containment lines."
Aviation resources continue to monitor the fires.
Supt. Ferris says the preparation ahead of yesterday's (October 25) elevated fire had a positive outcome. "Both major fires stayed behind prepared containment lines," she said. "The preparation worked."
According to the NSW Government Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) the Mid North Coast forecast for Friday, October 27, shows a high chance the wet weather will continue with possible 10-30mm rainfall.
"The rain is favourable. Lets hope we get lots more," said Supt. Ferris.
