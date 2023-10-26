The Macleay Argus
Rain offers 'minor reprieve' for Rural Fire Service ground crew; community asked to stay vigilant

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
October 26 2023 - 5:00pm
Emergency Flood Refuge sign surrounded by burnt bushland off McGuires Crossing Road where a fire began on Tuesday, October 17 (2023) before taking out 3000 hectares of bushland. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
The local Rural Fire Service (RFS) ground crew are getting a well-deserved break thanks to the rain, however, reprieve from fire weather will be short-lived and people are asked to remain alert.

