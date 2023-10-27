Debris found in search for helicopter possibly en route to Belmore River

DEBRIS has washed up on a beach amid a major search for a man and dog on board a missing helicopter that police say may have been heading to Belmore River, near Kempsey.
The search was launched after a 54-year-old man and his pet dog failed to arrive at its destination - which police have been told was either Wallis Island near Forster or Belmore River near Kempsey.
Marine Rescue NSW crews and police, backed by specialist crews, were carrying out a massive land and sea search in the Port Stephens area on Friday morning.
Police were told on Thursday morning a helicopter left Cessnock. Police launched an investigation after the 54-year-old man on board with his dog did not arrive at either destination as planned.
Debris has been discovered on a beach in the area, but it has not been formally confirmed whether it belonged to the chopper.
Port Stephens and Hunter officers, backed by the police force's Marine Area Command and Marine Rescue NSW, are searching for the helicopter.
A Westpac rescue helicopter spokesman said paramedics called in the chopper on Friday morning after the missing aircraft was reported as overdue at its destination.
"The Westpac Rescue Helicopter searched an area of Port Stephens between Yacaaba Headland and Broughton Island and located debris that have been collected by the NSW Police Force for forensic examination," the spokesman said.
A Marine Rescue NSW boat was deployed with crews on board to assist the operation about 8am on Friday, October 27.
They searched the bay at Port Stephens before joining water police further offshore.
"The Marine Rescue NSW boat is now conducting a parallel line search with a water police vessel from Port Stephens Heads, north to Bennetts Beach," Inspector Raymond said.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
