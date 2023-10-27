High protein diets: What you really need to know

Diets can be a tricky discussion. Many food scientists come back with contradictory data on the benefits of certain types of foods - one week, carbohydrates are good for the body, and the next, they're controversial and should be avoided.

There's one food group that the vast majority of scientists agree is important - the humble protein. Found in foods such as eggs, nuts, meats and even bulk beef jerky from Australia, protein offers a range of health benefits that allow us to feel fuller for longer and reduce our desire to snack. This can have positive benefits in reinforcing behaviours that encourage weight loss - and can help make losing weight feel that little bit more straightforward.

Let's explore how a high-protein diet may be able to benefit those who are looking to lose weight. From the documented benefits to the potential pitfalls, let's explore how a bit more protein in our diets can potentially make a world of difference in the long term.

Protein - It's quite important

Protein is a vital component of the foods that we eat. Some of the parts of our body that we can see and touch are made up of the proteins that we eat - as our skin and hair are all made from the protein that we consume each day.

Protein is not only vital, but it's crucial for our body to grow, repair and recover. Made of some of the 20 types of amino acids, our bodies consume protein to help create new proteins, that are then used to help develop our muscles and bones.

The best part about protein is that it is available in a range of different, commonly available food sources. These include:

Lean meats, such as beef and pork

Poultry, such as chicken or turkey

Fish and seafood

Eggs

Dairy products, such as milk and yoghurt

Fortunately, with protein so widely available, it's generally pretty unlikely that you'd have a protein deficit in your diet. As you can increase your protein consumption relatively easily, due to broad availability - however, if you're allergic to certain protein products, then you may need to get checked for allergies and appropriate alternatives.

Benefits of high protein diets

You can benefit from a high-protein diet in many ways. For example, eating high amounts of protein can help you feel fuller for longer - reducing the likelihood that you'll be snacking after meals.

A protein diet works in a pretty simple way - by eating a reduced amount of carbohydrates, your body is forced to start burning more fat to provide the fuel to get through the day. This can lead to a metabolic effect called ketosis.

Additionally, protein diets can be beneficial for bones and muscle. Eating protein often results in an ability to keep a healthy bone mass - reducing the likelihood of bone conditions such as osteoporosis as you get older. Combine this with protein's amazing potential to increase strength and muscle mass, and all of a sudden you've got this incredible superfood that helps you get more from less.

Broadly speaking, as you get older, increasing the protein in your diet when you complete intense physical activity can help you maintain your fitness levels. Your body can support aging muscles for longer, and in tandem with good exercise habits, you can position your body to stay fit and healthy, even as you get older.

Criticism of high protein diets

While there are quite a few documented benefits to taking on a high-protein diet, that's not to say there isn't any criticism of such a diet. For example, taking a look at some of the many different diet plans online can present competing ideologies and in some cases, misleading or incomplete information.

For example, sticking to a strictly protein diet without a balance of fruits, vegetables, and fibre can lead to other medical conditions, such as constipation. This can lead to other health issues down the line, such as inflammation and constipation.

Other issues that are typically found on poorly documented diet sites include plans that are high in saturated or processed fats. The purpose of a high-protein diet is not to fill the body with processed cheese and preserved meats, it's supposed to be about taking on more lean meats to encourage the metabolic process. Remember, when looking to adopt a plan you've found online, do a sense-check first, or speak to someone who can provide further clarity.

What diet is best for me?

Something to keep in mind is that everybody has different dietary needs, and everyone has a different ability to stick to different diets. While that can be frustrating for someone who may be trying to make a change to their diet, for many of us, it's a reminder that we're only human.

It's important to remember that diets don't work for everyone - and that if you're looking to make a change, you may find it beneficial to have a chat with your doctor or medical practitioner before starting a new diet.

