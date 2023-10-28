The Macleay Argus
'We say no': hundreds gather to rally against Kempsey Shire Council's proposed rate rise

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated October 28 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:00pm
Hundreds of people have gathered at Riverside Park on Saturday, October 28, to protest against Kempsey Shire Council's proposed rate rise.

