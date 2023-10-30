Police have confirmed the search for missing man Kyle Geaney will continue on the Mid North Coast.
Kyle, 41, was last seen in Port Macquarie driving a 2014 white Ford Ranger XL dual cab bearing Queensland registration 466-ZGH, about 10.30am on Thursday, October 26.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police, SES, Marine Rescue and Surf Lifesaving NSW have been involved in the multi-agency search over the past few days.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Kyle's welfare.
Mid North Coast Police District Chief Inspector Mick Aldridge said the search is ongoing.
Marine Rescue, Surf Lifesaving and Police have daily tasks in terms of a physical search.
"So far, the search has included areas from Tacking Point to Point Plomer," Insp. Aldridge said.
"Marine Rescue have been conducting targeted shoreline searching."
Beaches in the area will also continue to be patrolled.
"Throughout Monday morning (October 30), police are conducting door-to-door inquiries at Flynns Beach in case he has been sighted," Insp. Aldridge said.
Kyle is described as being of Caucasian appearance, medium build, 177cm, medium length brown coloured hair and unshaven.
He was last seen wearing a blue vest with a long sleeve shirt, pants and shoes. The colour of the shirt, pants and shoes are unknown.
Anyone who has seen Kyle or has information of his whereabouts is urged to call Port Macquarie Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
