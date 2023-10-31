Significant upgrades to Crescent Head Country Club are on the cards, including an emergency evacuation centre for the community in times of floods and fires.
The long-term plan will takes years to complete with construction set to commence next year.
The development application (DA2300906) for proposed partial demolition, alterations and additions to Crescent Head Country Club was lodged with Kempsey Shire Council on September 30.
Detailed documents are currently on Public Exhibition until November 10, 2023.
The development is a three-stage design, allowing the club to continue operating throughout construction.
Each stage is anticipated to take 12-months to complete, with the first stage expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.
Stage one will involve a new building to the north of the existing building and stages two and three will involve changes to the existing building.
The club will be kept as a two-level building and will be extended northwards over part of the existing bowling green; a reduced bowling green with three rinks will be retained.
Secretary Manager of Crescent Head Country Club, Colan Ryan, says the club looked at renovations but said the age of the building meant a new build would be most cost efficient.
"The club was built in 1956 so it's almost 70 years old...we looked at trying to renovate to improve the club as it stands today but it was more costly than a new building," he said.
"It's part of Master Plan that will see the old club demolished and rebuilt in stages and will leave the community and members with a brand new asset."
The DA's Statement of Environmental Effects (SEE) states the construction phase will deliver a $13.165 million capital investment in the local economy and will provide significant employment opportunities with over 100 building contractors expected to be involved in the development.
The total cost of the proposal is $14,481,593.50, including GST.
The club says it has been transparent with the community and involved local stakeholders throughout the design process.
"The club has held four community events over the past twelve months as the development has progressed," said Project Manager, Cara Dale.
The club, central to the village, has been used as a community hub in previous emergencies as a place to congregate and provide services.
Mr Ryan says Crescent Head needs a permanent emergency centre, especially during times of population growth in the peak holiday season, which has been included in the club's upgrades.
"[The Country Club] was used in the 2019 fires and 2021 floods," he said.
The fixture is necessary for the village with access roads known to go under water in times of flood, or be impacted by bushfires.
"It's easy to have access to Crescent Head cut off. We're experiencing that on an ongoing basis," said Mr Ryan.
Funding for the centre has been provided by the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program.
"The Federal Government acknowledged the need for an evacuation centre for the Crescent Head community," said Ms Dale.
"The upgrades have been designed to meet the needs of both permanent residents and visitors to the area in times of emergency," she said.
Accessibility for day-to-day operations is also being addressed in the designs.
As it stands there is only stair access available to the lower ground where the bowling green and Chinese restaurant are located.
Stage one involves relocating the restaurant from underground to street level, the same level as the bistro.
"The design will make the club more inclusive and improve efficiency and accessibility," said Ms Dale.
The plans also include the introduction of a lift.
Visit the application on Public Exhibition here.
