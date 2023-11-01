The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sentencing date set for South West Rocks man charged with manslaughter of son

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
November 1 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Steele pleaded guilty to manslaughter after his son died from stabbing wounds inside a home in Gilbert Cory Street, South West Rocks. Picture, Google Maps
John Steele pleaded guilty to manslaughter after his son died from stabbing wounds inside a home in Gilbert Cory Street, South West Rocks. Picture, Google Maps

A sentencing date has been set for a 75-year-old South West Rocks man charged with manslaughter over the death of his son, David Steele.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.