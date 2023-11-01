A sentencing date has been set for a 75-year-old South West Rocks man charged with manslaughter over the death of his son, David Steele.
John Steele did not appear when his case was mentioned in Sydney Supreme Court on October 3.
Steele was arrested after his son was found by police and paramedics inside a home in Gilbert Cory Street in South West Rocks at 8.15pm on April 28, 2022.
The 39-year-old had suffered stab wounds and died at the scene. The older man was arrested and charged on April 28.
Steele pleaded guilty to manslaughter after having his charge downgraded from murder.
During the October 3 hearing, Justice David Davies set a sentence date of November 27.
Bail was not applied for, and it was formally refused.
