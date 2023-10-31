The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

St Paul's College student receives Waverley Station Scholarship

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
November 1 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Paul's College student Jorja Barnett was selected for the Waverley Station Scholarship at the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza. Picture supplied
St Paul's College student Jorja Barnett was selected for the Waverley Station Scholarship at the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza. Picture supplied

A lucky student from St Paul's College has left the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza with the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the cattle industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.