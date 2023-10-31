A lucky student from St Paul's College has left the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza with the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the cattle industry.
Jorja Barnett has been named as one of two recipients of the Waverley Station Scholarship alongside Yanco Agricultural High School student Dominic Edwards.
The pair who were selected from a shortlist of 12 entrees, will be the first to take part in the scholarship which was only announced this year.
The Year 11 St Paul's College student said she was gob smacked when her name was called at the presentation at the Bonanza.
"I couldn't believe it," she said.
"I think my mouth was wide open when it got announced."
The scholarship offers two students from Year 10, 11 and 12 the opportunity to spend a week of work experience at the Waverly Station at King Island, Tasmania.
Jorja said the scholarship would have a major impact on her life.
"I've always had a dream for as long as I can remember, to do a year somewhere [at a station or property]," she said
"[The scholarship] might really help me find my passion and just the connections I will be able to build is going to help me a lot."
Jorja, who comes from a generation of family dairy farmers, would like to find a career in agriculture but hasn't decided whether to go to beef, dairy or sheep.
"I think I want to try everything but my first priority is to get into the beef industry," she said.
"I just find it very interesting, especially the genetics."
Her passion for agriculture is something that she has cultivated all her life by helping her parents with a small herd of cattle growing up.
"Living in a rural town and being surrounded by that your entire life- I think I really fell in love with it," she said.
"And I think it's so interesting all the different places you can go with it."
Her passion has also been cultivated in her time at her school's agriculture team which she joined when she was in Year 7.
She's travelled with the school for the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza but this year has been made that extra special.
St Paul's Head Agriculture teacher Graham Bramley said that it was probably one of the best trips the school team has had at the Bonanza which ran from October 27 to October 29.
"Our students were definitely very professional," he said.
"Those kids didn't stop the whole weekend.
"Everyone was really supportive of each other."
Mr Bramley said the school was really proud of Jorja receiving the scholarship.
"When Jorja was announced I had to push back a little teardrop in my eye," he said.
"I thought that it was just a really good accolade for Jorja [who is] someone who's got an eye in this field."
Jorja will be heading to King Island next year for her week long work experience
"I may turn around and say this isn't want I want to do," she said.
"Or I may love it and never come home."
