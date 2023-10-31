The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Gallery: Melville and Kempsey High School kick off formal season

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated November 1 2023 - 12:59am, first published October 31 2023 - 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Year 12 formal season has begun in the Macleay Valley as two high schools have already celebrated their student's special night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.