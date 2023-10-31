Year 12 formal season has begun in the Macleay Valley as two high schools have already celebrated their student's special night.
Melville High School and Kempsey High School both had their Year 12 formals on the Wednesday, September 20.
Held at the Sherwood Estate Winery, the Melville High School formal celebrated the 32 students graduating in 2023.
The Kempsey High School formal saw the students and their families dressed up in glitz and glamour to celebrate the significant achievement of finishing 13 years of formal education.
Held at the high school hall, Kempsey High School has 36 students graduating.
The school said they were very proud of all the students and wished them the very best in their future endeavours.
