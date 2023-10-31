The Macleay Argus
Gladstone's horse trainer Peter Ball passed away at 84

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated November 1 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 4:00am
Peter Ball (left) with wife Janice and daughter Gaye (right). Picture by Callum McGregor
Macleay Valley man and former local horse trainer, Peter Ball, passed away on Saturday evening (October 28, 2023) at age 84.

Local News

