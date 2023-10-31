Macleay Valley man and former local horse trainer, Peter Ball, passed away on Saturday evening (October 28, 2023) at age 84.
Mr Ball spent his entire life in the Macleay Valley, moving from Kinchela to Gladstone with his wife Janice where he trained hundreds of horses over the decades.
Horse training runs in the Ball blood. Peter passed his passion onto his son Tony and daughter Gaye, who can thank their grandparents for passing the skills onto their father first. Mr Ball's father worked horses for campdrafts while his mother trained them for racing, sparking Mr Ball's interest most.
John Graham, secretary of the Kempsey Race Club, knew Mr Ball for many years and described him as a "great bloke."
"He was a great trainer and a lovely bloke," said Mr Graham. "It's very sad news."
Mr Ball got his trainer's licence at the age of 17 and continued training throughout his life.
According to Racing NSW, Mr Ball rated 'Villamill' as his best galloper having won the 2013 Kempsey Cup.
A funeral for Peter Ball will be held on Friday, November 3, 12 noon at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium in Federickton, followed by burial in East Kempsey Cemetery.
