Rise Projects are planning to seek consent from Kempsey Shire Council to construct 5 and 6 storey buildings as part of the Phillip Drive development in South West Rocks.
The new Development Application (DA) follows council's plan to amend height restrictions in South West Rocks.
Community consultation is currently being undertaken as part of the DA submission.
This application is different to the DA previously approved by council for development of stage one on the site.
The proposed stage development Rise Projects now wishes to put forward includes 4 x five-storey residential buildings with over basement car parking fronting Phillip Drive and 5 x six-storey mixed use buildings of residential, serviced apartments and retail with over basement car parking.
The previous approved DA includes 18 x two-storey townhouses.
Rise Projects have confirmed that these two-storey townhouses are going ahead "unchanged and in full" and a limited release can be purchased off plan.
"Rise Projects anticipate that council will provide prompt construction approvals to allow work to start on site very soon," said Rise Projects Director, Daniel Pszczonka.
South West Rocks resident Warren Bailey says the height of the building included in the new proposal would negatively impact the character of the village.
"Structures of this scale will destroy the existing character of South West Rocks forever," he said.
"It is this village like character that has sustained our economy through tourism over many years."
During council's most recent Ordinary Meeting on October 17, councillors resolved to submit a planning proposal to amend the Height of Building map in the Kempsey Local Environment Plan (KLEP).
The changes align with the adopted South West Rocks Structure Plan and outline a 8.5m height restriction in most locations of South West Rocks, with an 11m building height allowed in fewer areas, typically in the commercial environment.
Council said the restrictions of building heights align with community expectations, and protect the existing natural environment and cultural heritage of the village while residential and commercial development in the area increases.
Council thanked staff for fast-tracking the height limit restrictions for selected areas, noting the Rise development site.
The planning proposal amendments will be submitted to the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces by council for gateway consideration in accordance to section 3.34 of the Environmental Planning and Assessment (EPA) Act 1979.
Council agreed to request that the Secretary of the Department of Planning and Environment (DPA) issue Council with written authorisation to exercise plan making delegations in relation to this proposal and to undertake, community consultation for the planning proposal as required.
Mr Bailey says the most recent proposed DA by Rise Projects is "not needed."
"The management of Rise Projects is well aware of the strong community objections to buildings exceeding 8.5 metres in height unless such structures are located within our existing commercial precincts," he said.
Rise Projects states the new proposal is currently progressing through a review process with the NSW government.
"Rise Projects have expressed their concerns about the process followed in proposing this height limit on selected sites," said Mr Pszczonka.
Challenges of housing affordability and accessibility in the Macleay Valley is well-known throughout the community.
Mr Bailey says the new proposal by Rise will not assist with the housing crisis in the area.
"There is a shortage of affordable housing in South West Rocks...this Rise Projects proposal will not alleviate this shortage," he said.
Rise Projects says the development will offer affordable housing for families and diverse accessible homes for older residents.
"Any person watching the news or reading the newspaper can see the national effort to deliver more homes and therefore increase affordability," said Mr Pszczonka
The local community has been invited to provide feedback on the proposal and have been given the opportunity to find out additional information before November 15.
Those who wish to comment on the proposal can email sgeorgeconsulting@gmail.com or call 0418 439 813 during business hours or visit this URL.
