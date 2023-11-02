Police have attended a number of break-in related incidents across the Macleay Valley over the past fortnight.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke with Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss what incidents have kept police busy in the week ending November 1.
Police are investigating a number of break-ins that have occurred at South West Rocks.
A person is believed to have gained entry to an address on Mitchell Street, South West Rocks between 9pm Thursday, October 26 and 5am Friday, October 27.
Cash, car keys, wallet and a Mitsubishi Triton ute were taken from the property.
The ute was later found by police in Armidale on Monday, October 30.
Another break-in is believed to have occurred at Arthur Street, South West Rocks between 7.30pm and 11.20pm on Thursday, October 26.
A bike was stolen from the elderly victim.
A Subaru Liberty Wagon was almost also taken from the property but instead was left a short distance away.
Police believe there was another break-in at a property on Athol Elliott Place, South West Rocks on the same night between 9am and 11pm.
At this stage, nothing appears to have been stolen from that property.
Police have arrested a 41-year-old woman after investigating a break and enter that occurred at a South Kempsey property between 8pm Tuesday October 31 to 12.30am Wednesday, November 1.
A red Suzuki Swift was stolen from the property.
Police later located the car at Cochrane Street, Kempsey with a 41-year-old woman seated in the drivers seat.
Officers allegedly found house breaking implements on her persons.
She was arrested and charged her with goods in custody.
She was denied bail by police and will appear before the court.
Officers are investigating an incident involving a stolen car at East Street, Crescent Head that occurred between 9.30pm Monday October 30 and 3.45am Tuesday, October 31.
A white Jeep Grand Cherokee Station Wagon was stolen from a property on the street.
Police later recovered the vehicle at South Kempsey at 2pm on Tuesday, October 31.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
