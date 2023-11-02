I can't believe how quickly this year has disappeared as we head into November and the start of the Mid North Coast pelagic season.
In the coming weeks, we should start to see a few reports further north of the annual black marlin migration down the coastline.
Any anglers looking for some fun on the surface, should try their luck at our local FADs catching mahi mahi on their way south.
In the Macleay region this past week, local anglers have reported some great catches of flathead, whiting and bream throughout the river.
Offshore, despite wild conditions last weekend, there have been excellent catches of snapper from most reefs, on both soft plastics and bait.
Wider out, anglers have reported catches of kingfish, pearl perch and mulloway, with live bait seeing the better results of catches.
South West Rocks and Hat Head FADs have also produced the odd mahi mahi with anglers reporting mixed results from day to day.
In the Hastings River this week, the recent rain hasn't really affected fishing, with bream well worth chasing anywhere downstream of Limeburners Creek.
Gut baits and mullet strips will both prove effective offerings.
Flathead are still quite active, with live bait and soft plastics seeing the best results.
Last week, whiting numbers were encouraging and a few luderick were still around the break walls.
The recent full moon saw a few mulloway taken from both North Shore Beach and from around the Lighthouse.
The better fish caught ranged from 10 to 20 kilos with live bait and large soft plastics seeing the better results.
Lighthouse Beach has also been producing some bream and whiting although not in great numbers, while a few tailor were present during the early evening around the full moon.
The odd salmon is still around on most beaches with pilchards as good as any bait if targeting these hard fighting fish.
Offshore, the Port Macquarie Bar was certainly treacherous last weekend and the anglers who braved the swell reported good numbers of snapper and pearl perch on most reefs, along with plenty of flathead and a few mahi mahi from the Port Macquarie FAD.
With last week's full moon it will be worth checking Lake Cathie this weekend for a chance to scoop a few tasty school prawns.
For whiting enthusiasts, the lake continues to produce the goods with some great action enjoyed during daylight hours on surface lures.
Throughout the nights, local anglers report best results on fresh school prawns around the mouth and Ocean Drive bridge.
Offshore, those who ventured through the Camden Haven bar with some challenging swell reported that snapper were on the chew close off Lake Cathie, with fish to around three kilos taken on both baits and plastics.
Also on offer have been a few nice pearl perch and teraglin, while the Laurieton FAD could also be worth prospecting for mahi mahi this weekend.
