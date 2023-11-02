The Macleay Argus
Our Champions

Kempsey detective Dean Rutledge retires 'with a bang'

By Mardi Borg
Updated November 2 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 6:40pm
Det. Snr Con. Dean Rutledge waves farewell to colleagues and friends after his official 'March Out' in Kempsey. Picture by Mardi Borg
After 41 years of service, most of that time spent in Kempsey, Detective Senior Constable Dean Rutledge is handing in his badge.

Journalist

Local News

