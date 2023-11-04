South West Rocks and District Garden Club celebrated its 40th Birthday on Monday, October 30.
In attendance were Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville, State Member for Oxley Michael Kemp MP and Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan MP.
Neighbouring garden clubs were invited to join the celebration with members from Bellingen to Camden Haven attending the milestone event at South West Rocks Riverside Tavern.
The South West Rocks U3A ukulele players provided entertainment and the oldest and youngest members of the South West Rocks Garden Club came together to cut the cake.
Certificates were presented to Desley Greaves, who has been a part of the club for 20 years, and Anne Kennedy and Barbara Taylorwere for 40 years of membership.
Five Life memberships were awarded to Helen and Don Boorer, Margaret Harris-Walker, Penny Kyle and Janet Prior
Denise O'Connor was recognised, retiring as Treasurer after 6 years, leaving to form a garden club at Stuarts Point.
"'Friendship through Gardens' is our motto and it was certainly in evidence as we celebrated our wonderful clubs," said Secretary Janet Prior.
The Garden Club currently has 68 members ranging in age from over 90 to 64.
"Our Club still uses the Floral Emblem of Christmas Bells chosen by the original committee in February 1984," said Ms Prior.
