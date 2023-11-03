The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Macleay Options starts construction on new accessible units in West Kempsey

By Ruby Pascoe and Mardi Borg
November 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Leo Hauville, Macleay Options Chairperson Betty Green, Macleay Options CEO James Mainey and Oxley MP Michael Kemp. Picture by Mardi Borg
Mayor Leo Hauville, Macleay Options Chairperson Betty Green, Macleay Options CEO James Mainey and Oxley MP Michael Kemp. Picture by Mardi Borg

Six new accessible units will be built in Kempsey to help address the social housing crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.