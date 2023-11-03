Six new accessible units will be built in Kempsey to help address the social housing crisis.
Macleay Options has started construction for the project, which is hoped to give people in the Macleay Valley living with a disability more independence and freedom.
CEO of Macleay Options James Mainey said some of the organisation's clients are facing homelessness or are couch surfing.
"We came up with this plan two years ago to utilise this facility for units to address the [housing crisis] issue," he said.
"In Kempsey alone there are about 59 unmet beds every night and these people are either couch surfing or sleeping on the streets."
Macleay Options is a not-for-profit organisation that provides support and a variety of services to promote community participation and independence through employment options for people living with a disability.
Peter Studd is a Macleay Options employee and said having more accessible units is "important" for people living with a disability.
"[These types of facilities] really help people with disabilities," he said.
"It makes it easier for people with disabilities and lets them be independent and do things for themselves."
Oxley MP Michael Kemp said it can be difficult for people living with a disability to find accommodation and this project will help address that issue.
"It's important to make sure we have equitable access," he said. "Some people have difficulties getting around and it's important to see that there's purpose-built structures for them.
"It's important that we have affordable and appropriate housing."
Each of the one-bedroom units will be able to be customised to suit the clients' needs.
With work now underway, it's expected construction could take about 30 weeks.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.