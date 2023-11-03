Road tripping in an oh-so-cute Retro RV

Regular readers will remember I promised to share the highlights of my recent road trip around the North Coast in a Retro RV (that's it above, pictured near Lawrence, Bowraville and Macksville).
Well, buckle-up. It's a fun but not-so-fast ride.
It was my husband David, who decided to see if we'd handle a campervan holiday.
We'd fallen in love with "Willow", a baby blue VW Kombi, at the Wauchope Caravan and Camping Show. It was there we met Leigh and Janelle of Frederickton, who have the franchise for Retro RV Port Macquarie.
Now, before you start wondering if this is a paid-for review, it's not. The trip was a self-funded middle-age, mini-adventure.
When we picked-up Willow, she looked like she'd just rolled off the production line. The Kombi was pristine inside and out and had everything we could possibly need. And it was SO cute. Janelle showed me all the cool hidey-holes and retro fittings inside, as Leigh warned David to avoid high winds and semis.
"We'll be right", David assured him.
With Ella, our dog, wondering why we were in a bed with wheels, and armed with coffees and a couple of Fredo pies, we set off up the highway.
Leigh was right. The vintage-style steering and the speed at which semis fly past feels like you're about to be blown off the road. It was a hot day, but my driver was sweating more than usual.
David eventually got the hang of it, but we recommend sticking to sealed coastal and country roads. They are far more enjoyable anyway, as we discovered that first night.
We had decided not to book anything so I scanned our new guide to low-cost campsites and settled on the dog-friendly Secret Lake Retreat at the back of Lawrence.
What a find.
For almost a quarter of the cost of my camping guide, we had a perfect position in an immaculately-kept bush site with new hot showers and a camp kitchen.
Our little blue bubble stood proudly apart from the rigs of other "grey nomads". As soon as we set-up, Ella and I raced (well, she ran and I walked) straight into the lake, which came complete with pontoon, kayaks and scores of baby turtles.
As I struggled and failed to keep my kayak right side up - dunking paddler and dog in the water - David cracked open a beer. Ahh... what a life. It was a perfect afternoon and a beautiful night.
Over the next few days we set a steady pace through Maclean, Lennox Head, Byron Bay (of course), Mullumbimby and Bangalow.
We thought we'd try Evans Head but got caught in a traffic jam of road train sized caravans and RVs and decided to keep going to Iluka.
Grabbing a chicken schnitty and steak and chips at the village's "temporary" open-air pub, we were told actor Chris Hemsworth had been there just hours earlier. He'd apparently pulled up in his super-yacht. (I'm still not sure if the bartender was having a lend of us or if "Thor" really craves a beer and crumbed schnitzel.)
We were completely unprepared for how much attention Willow would attract on our trip (and not because our top speed was 80kmh). People took photos, waved, laughed and even applauded as we passed. With the exception of one cranky tradie who honked us to get out of the way, our solar-powered throwback was making people smile.
Heading home, we decided caravan parks weren't for us and logged on to Hip Camp. We discovered Valley View Escape at Buckra Bendinni near Bowraville.
Once again, what a find.
Perched atop a hill with a 360 degree view of rolling cattle paddocks, dams and irrigators at work; a hot shower fashioned out of wrought iron sheets and 44 gallon drums; and a sunset and stars that were so clear and bright I felt I could touch them, I vowed never again to stay in a caravan park .
Like Leigh and Janelle, the property's owners Darcee and Alec were lovely and accommodating - and they are part of a generations-old farming family. Even their 91-year-old grandfather drove up to see what this blue thing on the hill "was all about".
At the end of a week where our greatest single expense was my guide to budget camping, I was keen to spread the word about those pivoting from traditional jobs to creating special experiences for others.
And I was reminded how lucky we are to live on this stretch of coast, where views of the ocean, hinterland and rolling hills are just a steady 80kmh drive away.
Sue Stephenson. Editor, Macleay Argus
