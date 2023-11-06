The Macleay Argus
Weekend storm brings down power and trees in Kempsey Shire

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
November 6 2023 - 11:45am
NSW SES Kempsey Shire team leader Corbin Jarvis attends to a property at Betts Street, East Kempsey after a storm on Saturday, November 4. Picture supplied by NSW SES Kempsey Shire unit
NSW SES Kempsey Shire team leader Corbin Jarvis attends to a property at Betts Street, East Kempsey after a storm on Saturday, November 4. Picture supplied by NSW SES Kempsey Shire unit

The Kempsey Shire is one of many regions across the state to have been impacted by wet weather over the weekend.

