After placing first in her last race, Kempsey trainer Daniel Simonetta is hoping Shades of Frisco continues her lucky run at the Kempsey Cup.
Simonetta will be among the competitors vying for the ultimate prize on Friday, November 10.
While Simonetta has previously entered horses in the Kempsey Cup with his uncle, he said it was now time to "throw in a nomination" as a sole trainer.
Shades of Frisco, who is sired by Dane Shadow out of the dam Lady Frisco, has so far claimed a total of $84,445 in prize money.
Simonetta said the six-year-old mare has been quietly climbing up the ranks over the past two years.
"The last two years have been good, we've been very happy with the progress she's making," he said,
"I never had a horse that was remotely ready for [the Kempsey Cup] before, but as she came first in her last start, it gave us a bit of confidence to enter her in this race."
Simonetta said he is under no illusions how tough the race will be on Friday.
"We want to be realistic with her chances, but if she gets a good barrier then I think she can at least make the top four," he said. "That is all we're looking for.
"It's going to be a pretty hard race, but she looks good and she's feeling good."
Simonetta will have another chance at success with his horse, Thinkin' Bo You, who will be competing in two races earlier in the day.
"He's coming back from a little injury, but I like his chances as well."
While Simonetta was excited for Friday, he said there was more pressure to do well in a local race meeting.
"There's a bit more pressure to perform well, but there's not much difference in how we prepare for the meeting," he said.
While light rain is predicted on the day, Simonetta is hopeful the wet weather will hold off for the most part.
"The forecast for the rest of the week is quite good, so that's encouraging."
The Kempsey Cup will be held at Warwick Park, North Street Kempsey, on Friday, November 10.
