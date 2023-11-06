The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Daniel Simonetta-trained Shades of Frisco, Thinkin' Bo You to compete in Kempsey Cup

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated November 7 2023 - 5:03pm, first published November 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Simonetta-trained Shades of Frisco is set to compete at the Kempsey Cup. Picture by Mardi Borg
Daniel Simonetta-trained Shades of Frisco is set to compete at the Kempsey Cup. Picture by Mardi Borg

After placing first in her last race, Kempsey trainer Daniel Simonetta is hoping Shades of Frisco continues her lucky run at the Kempsey Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.