Need for Feed braves wet weather for Willawarrin hay delivery

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
November 6 2023 - 4:02pm
Need for Feed trucks braved wet weather conditions to make a much needed hay delivery to local livestock owners.Picture supplied by Need for Feed.
A much needed delivery of hay arrived in Willawarrin over the weekend as demand for animal fodder increases across the eastern coast.

