Members from all eight Mid North Coast surf clubs gathered at Main Beach, South West Rocks on the weekend for the first of three inter-branch carnivals.
The first Newcastle Permanent Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast Branch Carnival of the season was held on Saturday, November 4 with the carnival combining with crews from the North Coast Boat Series which was occurring at the same time.
Combined with the Boat Series, the carnival had close to 500 competitors, the highest overall entry numbers for many years.
"It has been a great day of competition for members from all age groups from the Under 8s through to our 70+ masters events," Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast President, Rod McDonagh said.
"The return of the North Coast Surf Boat Series to South West Rocks has been a great success with crews coming from the Mid North Coast area as well as far north as Coolangatta and Cudgen Surf Life Saving Clubs".
Competitors took part in Opens, Masters and Cadets water (swim, board, ski) and beach (flags and sprint) events as well as Nippers beach events.
Unfortunately wet weather conditions over the weekend cut the carnival short on Saturday afternoon with Nippers water events cancelled for Sunday, November 5.
Clubs can keep their eyes out for the next carnival which will be held from December 2 and 3 at a yet to be announced location.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.