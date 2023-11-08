Students from the Macleay Vocational College came together to celebrate their Year 12 formal on Thursday, November 2.
Macleay Vocational College had 11 students graduating this year with two mums from the college's Mums and Bubs (Naanggu Dhalayikurr Ginda Barri) program part of the graduating class.
The students were joined by Elders, staff, family and friends to celebrate their special night.
