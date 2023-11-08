The Macleay Argus
Gallery: Macleay Vocational College celebrates Year 12 formal

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
November 9 2023 - 4:00am
Students from the Macleay Vocational College came together to celebrate their Year 12 formal on Thursday, November 2.

