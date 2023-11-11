We promised you more photos from the Akubra Kempsey Cup on Friday, November 10, and here they are.
ACM photographer Scott Calvin captured the Fashions of the Field winners and many others who arrived at the Warwick Park Racecourse in Kempsey, dressed in their very finest.
These aren't all the photos we have to share. You can also check out reporter Mardi Borg's gallery here.
Away from the fashions and parades, the $40,000 feature race, the Akubra Kempsey Cup, was won by Aheadofhistime.
The Trevor Hardy-trained seven-year-old got off to a slow start, but finished best to break a 13-month drought.
He crossed ahead of Little Prophet and Casirina to take home the $40,000 prizemoney.
IN OTHER NEWS:
