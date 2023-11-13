The Macleay Argus
Monday, 13 November 2023
Rovers defeat Nulla in Two Rivers First Grade cricket competition

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated November 13 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:50pm
Nulla's search for their first win of the Two Rivers First Grade cricket season will stretch into another week following a 61-run loss to the Rovers in Kempsey on November 11.

Local News

