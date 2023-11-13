Nulla's search for their first win of the Two Rivers First Grade cricket season will stretch into another week following a 61-run loss to the Rovers in Kempsey on November 11.
The Rovers elected to bat after winning the toss. Despite a strong bowling effort from Nulla, the Rovers went on to secure 199 runs with Mitchell Korn (34) and Jackson Korn (25) leading the way.
While Nulla attempted to give a good chase, they were ultimately bowled out for 138 in the 29th over.
After falling short of a finals berth last year, the Rovers have put in an early submission as being the surprise packets of the competition after a third of the season.
The team currently sit on top of the ladder alongside Wauchope as the only two undefeated teams following the completion of round six.
Meanwhile, Nulla continues to search for their first win of the season.
While Nulla captain Corey Crotty said he was happy with the team's bowling on the weekend, he admits it was no match for the Rovers' batting.
"I thought that we bowled really well, but they also batted really well," he said.
Crotty said the team's pain point continues to be their batting.
"Our batting needs to be up to scratch for the most part," he said. "Our bowling hasn't been too bad, but we need to put them both together to get the results we want."
Crotty said the team needed to build on their bowling and batting combination going forward.
"We need to put in a good performance in both our bowling and batting," he said. "We have only done one or the other really well in our previous games."
Nulla will have a tough weekend ahead of them as they get ready to face Wauchope in round seven.
Crotty said the team was focused on their batting partnership in preparation for the match.
"We need to strengthen our batting partnerships this weekend. When we lose wickets, we lose them in clumps, so it's hard to get a good score on the board when that happens."
