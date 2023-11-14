The past few weekends of strong winds have made it difficult for most anglers, the weather remains all over the place.
Winds have been varying from north-east to southerly and there is the ever-present chance of rain.
I am certainly keen for a decent break in the weather to enjoy some Spring fishing this month.
In the Macleay River region, bream numbers remain excellent with best reports coming from those fishing with bait during the day.
The river is also producing good catches of mud crabs further upstream.
Let's hope we are in for a good mud crab season so many anglers can enjoy a feed over Summer.
Offshore anglers have reported of decent numbers of kingfish around the local FADs and Fish Rock.
In the Hastings River, bream numbers have picked up with best results coming from both breakwalls and around Settlement Point. Mullet strips and brined prawns are working well.
Flathead numbers also remain solid with lures of most profiles seeing good results, as too whitebait, from a bait fishing perspective.
On the whiting front; Limeburners, Blackmans Point and the back channel are all starting to hold some nice fish, with the better results being achieved around the top of the tide.
Surface lures are starting to really produce the goods and will be a go-to method over the coming months.
For luderick enthusiasts, the breakwalls are holding the odd fish, with both sea cabbage and weed flies seeing success over the past week.
On the mulloway front, school-sized fish remain in good numbers between the highway's bridges and Wauchope.
Off the rocks, a few tailor have shown up around Point Plomer although, generally speaking, they are only in the chopper class.
The odd luderick continues to be encountered locally, with Shellys and Miners Beach the pick of locations.
For night time rock hoppers, some reasonable bream remain on offer together with a few school mulloway, with both Big Hill and Point Plomer worth a look.
Offshore; once again conditions have not been kind with only limited access over the past week.
This is standard for this time of year, unfortunately. Those who have got out reported that there are still good numbers of snapper and pearl perch on most reefs.
With the FAD now somewhat settled and beginning to get a little growth, local anglers continue to report good numbers for the start of the season.
Down south this week, local anglers fishing on the beach reported that whiting numbers continue to improve.
Best bet is to fish the shallower sandbars on the rising tide with either worms or pipis, and avoid the deeper gutters.
A few reasonable bream also remain on offer, with Grants Beach continuing to fish quite well.
For night-time anglers, school mulloway remain viable targets, with the beaches south of Lake Cathie again faring best.
Offshore, anglers who have been able to take advantage of the limited weather windows have generally been doing quite well.
Snapper numbers are still quite solid with both baits and plastics working well.
Best results of late have come from the reefs off Bonny Hills. If the weather improves for the coming weekend, I would be targeting kingfish on those wider reefs using both live bait and knife jigs.
For game fishing enthusiasts the local FADs are producing great numbers of mahi mahi.
