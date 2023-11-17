Prioritising the local in LGA (local government)

I've just taken a call from a lovely elderly man from Summer Island.
"A beautiful place to live," he calls it.
But like every other location in the Kempsey Shire, it's probably about to become an expensive place to live.
"I'm looking at paying $4000 a year," he told me. "That's more than my brother-in-law pays for an $800,000 place in Port Macquarie."
While he wouldn't share his name, telling me he knows people who will have to sell-up if council's rates go up, rings true.
This gent wanted me to get a message to council. When I told him that the public forum and councillors' vote on a special rate variation was just days away, he was so deflated.
"I didn't grow up with the internet," he said, while reading this week's edition of the Macleay Argus.
"I guess I've missed the chance to say something."
Which begs the question, are public communicators forgetting the elderly?
There is no longer any use asking Kempsey Shire Council how it ended up in this mess. We can no longer change the fact that a 42.7 per cent increase to rates is on the table because the shire is facing a 10-year debt forecast of $79m.
It's up to councillors now to decide if an application for this amount will be made to the NSW Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).
All we can do is stay informed and compel council and other government agencies to look after those who can't afford to pay the increase, or who will forgo basic necessities just to keep their homes.
Mortgage interest rates are already crippling. In a couple of years, if we start seeing properties sold to recoup overdue rates or our elderly forced to downsize from the homes they raised their families in, then it will be because all the available financial and social mechanisms to protect society's vulnerable have failed.
We can't let that happen.
We also can't let more outside investors sweep in and pick up the remains only to turn our land and homes into developments and more Airbnb rentals. Which makes me wonder, why wasn't there an option on the table to charge developers more, or to impose a levy on investors who leave their properties unoccupied for large periods of time - as some sleep in tents.
I'd probably make a hopeless accountant, but I know the debt will never be paid if we lose sight of the "local" in local government.
Sue Stephenson. Editor, Macleay Argus
