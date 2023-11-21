Walter Gregory Savin had many nicknames.
Wally, Wal, Fantom, Fish, The Mayor of Jerseyville and Black Crab to mention a few.
He was 'Darling' to his wife Annie and 'Dad' to children Kenneth, Matt, Donna, Abbey and Sarah.
No matter the name, he will be remember the same; as someone who helped everyone.
"He was rough as guts but a big softy willing to help anyone who needed it," said Abbey.
"His cheeky smile and wicked humour will be long remembered and forever missed."
Wally was a man always up for a laugh, a story, and a schooner of New.
Wally passed away at Kempsey Hospital on October 21 (2023) from heart complications following a stroke.
He died in the early hours of the morning "just in time to go fishing," said his daughter, Sarah, who was bedside with family.
Born in Newcastle on June 5, 1953, Wally moved to the Macleay Valley in 1993 spending the rest of his adulthood in South West Rocks and Jerseyville.
His moved was motivated by his love of fishing.
His family say they don't remember him being happier than after the time he caught a 100 kilogram Marlin.
Wally was recognised as a lifetime member of the South West Rocks Seabreeze Hotel in 2004 after many years as president of the Fishing Club.
Sarah says her dad will be remembered for making what the Fishing Club is today.
"[He was] a pioneer in making it the competitive and social club that it is," she said.
Once boats became a thing of the past, along came the motorcycles, and then the cars.
"He was always keeping busy tinkering with one motorised project after another," said Abbey.
His most recent project was 'supercharging' the stair lift at home, much to the bemusement of the technician who came to service it just weeks ago.
"He was quite taken aback, and impressed," said Abbey.
Wally built the family home in Jerseyville and was known around town as a master welder.
He became skilled as a boilermaker at the young age of 16 and went on to become a boiler making teacher at TAFE. He developed and implemented the first computer teaching modules which are still being used today.
As a qualified teacher, Wally loved to share lessons.
"Dad always had great advice, that everyone should know," said Sarah. "He told me zip ties and WD40 can fix anything, always take an umbrella with you, and most importantly, [never freeze a beer]."
Sarah says her dad spent his life helping people in the community, never wanted anything in return.
She says he will be remembered as someone who always helped people figure out how to fix things, who never did things by halves and who stuck his neck out for others.
There wasn't anything Wally couldn't manage.
"Renowned for helping anyone who needed it, for car trouble or boat trouble, there was always a mate turning up looking for advice, and a never ending supply of 'fix it' jobs, and 'thank you' cartons of Tooheys New, "said Abbey.
In his later years, Wally spent most afternoons socialising at the South West Rocks Country Club, spinning tales and stirring up laughs at his 'Table of Wisdom.'
A memorial service for Wally will be held at the Country Club from 4pm on November 30th, what would be Wally and Annie's 30th wedding anniversary.
"Everyone is welcome and we would love to see them," said Sarah.
"Bring your stories to share. We can't wait to hear them and etch them into our memories," said Abbey.
"Let's have one last beer with Wal."
