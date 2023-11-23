Isabella Stretton has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the month for November.
Isabella recently played in the National Futsal School Championship in Brisbane.
She was the Under-15s Goalkeeper for the Eastcoast Eagles Futsal team.
The team came away with the 2023 Championship medal, beating a Queensland team that had won the title the previous two years.
"It was a really good experience," she said.
"For a team that hadn't played futsul together before, we went really well."
Isabella has also been selected as the goalkeeper in the Premier Youth League Girls under-15's team by the Mid Coast Football Club.
This is the third time she been selected in the squad.
Isabella said she likes being a goalkeeper for a few reasons.
"I like being on the field for the majority of the game, and I find that the adrenaline is better for me as a goalkeeper too," she said.
Isabella said the Matildas have been one of her biggest inspirations this year.
"We've been to a few of their games this year outside of the World Cup," she said.
Isabella is gearing up for the Viking Challenge this weekend. The Viking Challenge is an annual six-a-side football event hosted by Great Lakes United Football Club.
The tournament will be held across two days on November 25-26. She will then head to Bathurst in February for an 11-a-side tournament.
Isabella has also been selected in the Talent Support Program (TSP) by Football NSW.
TSP is a games-based program, where the top players from each region (North, South, East, West, and Far South) play regular high-level matches against each other and A-League academies.
The purpose of TSP is to provide an increased number of talented players exposure to a high-quality environment and an increase in high quality games.
It also aims to enhance the process for talent identification and selection of representative teams and provide additional opportunities for benchmarking and identification for national teams.
Isabella is currently looking for sponsorships for the 2024 season.
