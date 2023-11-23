What was shaping up to be an unbeatable run for Greenhill's Sonny Spurgin in the Australian speedway championships, came to a disappointing and sudden end when he crashed out in the final race of the night.
Sonny couldn't have gotten off to a better start in the under 16 Australian 125cc solo titles, held in Tamworth on November 17, coming first in four rounds and second in one and only dropping one point heading into the A final.
Sonny picked up where he left on in the A final, racing off to a lead in the first lap. However, the competitors were called back by the referee who flagged the race for a re-start due to a rider moving at the tapes.
In the re-start, for the first time in Sonny's career, his bike gripped at the tapes and flipped him.
"When they lined up for the first race, their bikes created a bit of a trench," his dad, Tim said. "When they went back for the re-start, he went into the same groove which we now know is a no-no.
"The bike went up and flipped him... and there went our title."
While he walked away from the incident unharmed, Sonny was unable to return to the racetrack which resulted in an overall fourth-place finish.
Tim said it was a "bitter end" for Sonny.
"Sonny was absolutely devastated," he said. "The trend in the A final before the re-start was how he was racing all night, so to have that happen to him in the re-start was devastating."
The fourth-place position also meant his chances of a berth in the world championships took a hit.
"It's everything that comes with that ending that we're disappointed in. We needed to place first or second to get that ticket to the world titles next year.
"At the moment it's not looking good for Sonny, but the hope now is that an opportunity presents itself in the future and he can race those events next year."
Not all was lost at the championships for Sonny, who came second in the teams event with fellow rider Cooper Antone.
"They were one point short of first place," Tim said. "It's fantastic that he's number two in Australia in the pairs.
"We're still disappointed in the individual result, but that's the nature of the sport."
Tim said they have since received messages and advice from various people in the speedway community.
"I've been contacted by Mick Holder whose son, Chris, was a world champion a few years ago, along with Darcy Ward's dad.
"They basically said that the thing with this sport is, it will absolutely rip you apart at times, but the sign of a champion will be how he bounces back from this. That's what we're focusing on now."
