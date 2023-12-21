Dysfunction the new cost of living for Mid North Coast families

The cost of living is rising and so is the pressure on families who were already struggling.
Youth homelessness service YP Space Mid North Coast reports a recent increase in family issues due to financial stress.
"The rate of family dysfunction is increasing and with the lead up to Christmas, we expect it to get worse," said Outreach Manager, Deb Tougher.
"We are noticing a rise in the number of people who are finding it difficult to make ends meet."
YP Space says those needing support now includes families with both parents working and young people are having to make harsh decisions such as deciding between eating or being able to pay for medications.
"No one should make this kind of decision," said Ms Tougher.
While Kempsey's homelessness refuge is not currently full, Port Macquarie's refuge is at capacity and has a waiting list for both Outreach and Crisis accommodation.
"There is always a wait list for outreach support," said Ms Tougher.
There are many people in the Kempsey Shire and beyond who work part-time or casually.
Ms Tougher says the amount of hours or pay rate of this employment type does not cover the bills.
Those doing tough are looking for affordable accommodation, such as The Ngurra Youth Housing Project in the centre of Kempsey.
The site of an old caravan park has been renovated to provide temporary accommodation, but not enough.
"We currently have 3 cabins being used... and they are full most nights," said Ms Tougher.
"We could certainly use more of these."
The cabins are self-contained and are available to Young People aged 16-25 who are experiencing homelessness.
YP Space are expecting another seven cabins to be ready by March 2024, which will be medium-length stay products.
This style accommodation gives young people a chance to accrue a rental history and independent living skills while still receiving support from YP Space and other services.
The referral process to access the cabins is via Community Housing Ltd and the linktohome homelessness line - 1800152152
