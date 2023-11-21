A Stuarts Point based netball club is scoring goals on and off the court, giving Indigenous girls the chance to play in a proud and supportive community.
The Kinkii Netball Club, formed in 2022, includes members from Kempsey and Coffs Harbour and is already producing future stars.
Players August Riley-allan, Harlow Donovan, Kyarna Gillard-Drew, Laine Single, Layla White, Mirranya Walker, Phoebe Brown, Tamryn Dononvan and Xahra Donovan will be in Sydney on Saturday, November 25 attending Netball NSW's First Nations Emerging Talent Camp.
The girls were selected following standout performances at the Koori Netball Tournament in October in Newcastle and at the Koori Gala Days held across the state in August and September.
As well as gaining individual recognition, the club is the October winner of Greater Bank's Community Funding Program. A $3,000 grant was awarded to support the club in providing young women opportunities that may otherwise be out of reach due to location or cultural biases.
Kinkii Netball was founded in memory of local father, uncle and friend Robert "Massy" Smith who was an avid sports lover and gave his support no matter the outcome or the sport.
Kinkii is a reference to a significant cultural area within Stuarts Point and Mr Smith's importance to the club is marked with a design on the club's playing uniform.
Mikaela Donovan is one of the founders and said with four teams registered this season, the club faces a bright future.
"Our club is proudly made up of approximately 80 per cent local indigenous girls and women and we have become so much more than just a club, we are now a community," she said.
"We are trying to connect with disadvantaged youth in our community, giving them a strong foundation by guiding, mentoring and supporting them.
"Giving back to the community and ensuring the next generation of young women have opportunities to lead a positive, happy and health lifestyle is so important to me.
"The idea for the club was born in my lounge room at home and I couldn't be prouder of the way it has evolved over the past year."
Ms Donovan said the funding grant will go towards player accommodation for next year's Koori Netball Tournament and the club is also looking at developing a scholarship program.
The First Nations Emerging Talent Camp on Saturday, which has been running since 2018, is for 12 to 14-year-olds designed to introduce high performance netball to young players.
Tamryn Donovan is one of the players selected and said her season highlight was the club's trip to the Koori Netball Tournament in October.
"My favourite experience with Kinkii Netball so far is definitely staying as a group in Newcastle and competing against other indigenous teams from all over NSW," she said.
"It has been really good to see all the talent that indigenous kids have. Being able to all play together is something that I havent experienced in Saturday netball.
"My coaches have taught me a lot about netball through training and drills. They really inspire me, especially watching them out on court."
