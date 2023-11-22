Despite community outcry, Kempsey Council has decided to apply for a special rate variation (SRV) which could see a rate increase of 42.7% over three years.
Community members say they simply don't have the money, and are disappointed their voices ahead of the decision didn't sway councillor's votes.
South West Rocks resident, Julie Coburn, presented her opposition to the SRV at the public forum on Monday (November 20) as one of the 12 speakers against any form of rate rise.
She also attended the Ordinary Meeting on Tuesday (November 21) where she was disappointed to hear the verdict of the vote.
Ms Coburn says she understands council's senior staff have inherited bad debt and historic mismanagement of council, and while they have worked to rectify the situation, what they are asking of the community is unacceptable.
"I still believe that coming to the general public as the pot of gold to continuously help dig them out of these problems is not ethically or morally the right thing to do," said Ms Coburn.
"I think it will create real stress and real trauma for people in the community."
Ms Coburn knows many people on fixed incomes; pensions and those on government assistance who simply don't have the money.
She is also concerned for renters who will have costs shifted onto them from landlords facing rate rises.
"The sewerage rates have gone up, water chargers will go up, the fees and chargers will go up anyway," she said.
Ms Coburn does not have confidence that the SRV will improve council's financial situation effectively.
"It's not going to improve our situation, it's going to just maybe maintain it."
She expects we will fall further into deficit over the next ten years.
"If this [the SRV] is all we are doing then we're just treading water."
Ms Coburn believes council should be asking developers in the area to contribute more financially.
"They are going to come into these areas because they are highly desired, so we need to start looking at the people who can afford to do it," she said.
Ms Coburn fears a mass exodus.
"Yes, create a better future financial situation, but we're not going to be able to afford to live here, and neither will our children and their grandchildren, and that's sad.
"Do we have to be wealthy to live in this area?"
Ben Paix is a business and farm owner in the Macleay Valley and has lived in the area his entire life.
He says council's decision to apply for a special rate variation will impact the community as a whole and agrees that the public's pockets are not the answer.
"I call on council to consider their own bottom-line more intensely," he said.
"Look in your own backyard more to create cost savings."
Mr Paix hopes council will improve ties with the community in the future, following the SRV debate.
"This has been really divisive, and that's not good for solutions."
With thousands of signatures collected from the community saying 'No' to the SRV, Mr Paix feels the public's voice has been dismissed.
"It doesn't feel like there's listening occurring between the councillors and what the community is saying.
"With so much engagement and so much push back...I'm very surprised that they're not listening more intently.
Mr Paix commended councillor Wyatt for voting 'no' on November 21, and hopes other councillors will better represent the views of the public moving forward.
"The community has not said 'yes' to this."
