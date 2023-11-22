The Macleay Argus
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

Whiting and flathead about but Mid North Coast forecast not great for freshwater fishers

By Columnist Kate Shelton
November 22 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Decent flathead about but possible pause on freshwater fishing ahead
Decent flathead about but possible pause on freshwater fishing ahead

The weather seems to be on repeat this week, with consistent strong winds and the odd shower leaving minimal breaks for anglers to head out for a fish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.