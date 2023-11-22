The Seabreeze Beach Hotel at South West Rocks has officially been sold.
Tightly held in the Short family since 2001, the venue and adjoining commercial property has been purchased by privately owned Hunter Hotel Group.
The NSW- based hotel group owns and operates a portfolio of hotels in and around the Newcastle and Central Coast region.
South West Rocks' central and seaside hotel was sold by HTL Property through an Expression of Interest (EOI) campaign.
"Multi-generational hotel assets are uncontroversially precious items, and we are always proud to represent them and their revered owners such as the widely respected Short family," said advised HTL Property Managing Director, Andrew Jolliffe.
The Short family owned the Seabreeze for over 20 years.
"My entire family has enjoyed a long and favourable history with this wonderful hotel, and as such we have enjoyed our period of stewardship immensely," said Vendor Ros Short.
"We wish the new owner every success and look forward to seeing the hotel and the township prosper in the way both so richly deserve."
The multi-level hotel offering comprises a bar, restaurant, drive-thru bottle-shop, gaming and 30 accommodation rooms; and rental income being generated from three retail tenancies.
The sale also includes additional commercial property holdings providing the opportunity to enact upon an existing approved DA (development application).
The Development consent in place is for the future redevelopment of the hotel and adjacent allotments - 32 residential apartments and 3 commercial units over 5 levels.
"True beachfront hotels such as the Seabreeze are emblematic of Australian surf culture in its purest form; and are unsurprisingly very rare and therefore aggressively sought after," HTL Property National Pubs Director, Dan Dragicevich.
HTL Property would not release information regarding price paid, instead stating the sale price was in line with market guidance provided throughout the sale campaign.
