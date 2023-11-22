Primary school students have escaped serious injury after an electrical fault was detected at South West Rocks Pool on Tuesday, November 21.
Kempsey Shire Council said students from the local primary school were conducting morning swimming classes when pool staff detected the issue.
The pool was closed and reopened later in the day with the council confirming no school students or staff were seriously injured.
The council has commenced and investigation into the incident and are working with the Department of Eduction, the pool operator and SafeWork NSW.
A council spokesperson declined to comment further while investigations are continuing.
"We understand that parents and the wider community are concerned, given the nature of the incident and particularly as it involved primary school students," Kempsey Shire Council said in a statement.
"Council, its staff and Councillors consider the safety of the community to be our first priority."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.