The Macleay Argus
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Electrical fault detected at South West Rocks Pool during swim class

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated November 23 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 9:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Rocks Pool was closed following detection of an electrical fault on Tuesday, November 21. Picture, Kempsey Shire Council
South West Rocks Pool was closed following detection of an electrical fault on Tuesday, November 21. Picture, Kempsey Shire Council

Primary school students have escaped serious injury after an electrical fault was detected at South West Rocks Pool on Tuesday, November 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.