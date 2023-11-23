The eyesore dubbed "Crescent's Shed" has been moved just enough to restore the town's prized beach views.
A small crowd watched on Thursday morning, November 24, as a crane lifted the steel structure off its cement slab at the Crescent Head Holiday Park, dropping it a few metres away.
It immediately restored the beachfront views and footpath access that were blocked when the storage and maintenance shed was erected in July; triggering a protest and ongoing backlash.
Kempsey Shire Council acknowledged there had been a lack of community consultation over the choice of location.
According to council, earthworks, a new concrete slab and a retaining wall were constructed on a site adjacent to the shed to prepare for the move.
It was originally thought the structure may have to be disassembled, however an internal sub-floor was added before heavy duty chains were attached to the roof, allowing a crane to move it in one piece.
The previous slab will now be used for garbage bins as council turns its focus to restoration of the blocked pathway.
"We are aware that this footpath is important to the community and we are focused on reopening this access as soon as possible," a council statement read.
"We ask that residents stay well clear of the work site, and do not attempt to access the park through the unplanned dirt trails behind the shed."
