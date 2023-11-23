The Macleay Argus
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Crescent Head's view-blocking eyesore moved a little to the left

By Sue Stephenson and Ellie Chamberlain
November 24 2023 - 9:36am
The Crescent Head Holiday Park maintenance shed is relocated, restoring creek and beach views. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
The eyesore dubbed "Crescent's Shed" has been moved just enough to restore the town's prized beach views.

