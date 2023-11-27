With the festive spirit in full swing the Kempsey community has come together to raise vital funds for medical equipment.
The Kempsey branch of the United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) held an inaugural bowls day on Saturday, November 11, raising $8,000 for Kempsey Hospital.
Players dressed up for the occasion at Kempsey Heights Bowling Club which included prizes for best dressed, live music and a barbecue.
Auxiliary president Maxine Walker thanked the community for their support and said the day was a big success.
"Just like our Spring Fair only a couple of months ago, the Macleay community pulled together to generously support us and our hospital," she said.
The Kempsey branch of UHA returned to volunteer duties at the hospital this year and Ms Walker said it was great to see so many turn out for the bowls day.
"Everyone had loads of fun for a great cause," she said. "There are so many people to thank for making this such a success, including Kempsey Rotarians who manned the barbecues, special guest auctioneer Jack Henshaw, Elvis - AKA bowls manager Richard, and, especially, Kempsey Heights Bowling Club.
"Not only were they the perfect hosts, but they also presented the Auxiliary with a further $2000 donation, member donations, meat raffle proceeds which raised $200 and power tools, blue tooth radio, fishing rod and reel, and wine and glasses to the value all up of more than $900, making a $5,774.75 total over the past few months from the club.
"We are grateful for their support and that of the broader community as it enables our UHA branch to continue its work in support of Kempsey District Hospital and its patients."
