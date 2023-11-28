It was time for St Paul's College students to shine as students attended their Year 12 formal bringing glitz and glamour to their special night.
Saturday, November 11 was a very special day for the Year 12 students of St Paul's College as they celebrated their final day together as a cohort at their Formal.
Around 285 parents and carers, relatives, friends, College staff and Father James Foster joined in the celebrations held in the Edmund Rice Centre at the school.
On the special evening, students were presented with their final portfolio with 70 students graduating this year.
