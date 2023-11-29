Small business branding: How to stand out in your sector

As an Australian small business owner, you've no doubt spent countless hours refining your business brand. A focused, distinct brand is one of the key tenets of business marketing, for businesses of any size. But, after all that work on development and refinement, how do you go about standing out within your sector of the busy business market?

A big part of branding is connection. Aligning your brand or your business with those that are complementary is a big part of carving out your space. These days, online connection is a big strategy and finding a service to provide link building in Australia is a favoured option for many small business owners.

What is branding?

Creating a brand for your business is part identity and part reputation. It is your brand's personality, expertise and respect within the industry.



At the most basic level, your branding may just be your logo, colour scheme and the graphic design elements that visually identify your business, but there's so much more to branding than the visuals and with consumers being exposed to more and more brands every day, there has never been a more important time to build up your brand and stake your claim within the market.

A phrase that you have no doubt heard from marketing experts is that you want customers to "know, like and trust" you. Building a strong brand, supported by other complementary businesses and personalities allows you to do all three.

Getting to know you

A strong brand allows customers to get to know you. Your graphic elements such as logos and fonts give an immediate, visual representation of what kind of business you are and what you represent so it's important to get these right. Consider whether you're aiming for a classic look or a modern, funky feel. The latest hip cocktail bar is probably not going to use similar visual elements to a classic five-star hotel or a country pub.

There are, however, many other elements that allow customers to get to know you. These can include the pictures and videos shared on your social media feeds or the copy on your website. Take the time to consider whether these elements align with the personality that you are working to present to your customer base.

Getting to like you

Here's where the content you produce and the link-building across platforms really comes into its own. Every piece of content you put out there is an opportunity for customers to gain an insight into your personality. Building that connection is the next step to getting that customer through the door, or getting someone to click that buy button.



Consider each piece of content on each platform and ensure that it works to engage with potential customers and clients. There are many content creation services out there and many ways that you can link to existing content or specialised content designed to enhance that personality.

Getting to trust you

Once a customer is on board with the idea of your brand and connects with the personality of your business, it's important for them to be able to trust you enough to hand over their hard-earned dough. This is where building a reputation within the industry is important.



Things like Google reviews play a huge part in providing social proof for customers that your brand is trustworthy. Blog posts written by other trusted brands or personalities are another good way to build belief in your brand also. If a customer sees you connected with something they already trust, it's like a glowing endorsement from a friend. A digital type of word of mouth.

Some other tips

While "know, like and trust" are the big three when it comes to branding and connecting with potential customers and clients there are a few key things to remember when it comes to branding and marketing:

Understand your customers: make the effort to understand who is already buying your product or service. Focusing on this avatar can help to refine your brand and your approach.

Be consistent: you have spent the time developing your identity and your personality, ensure that your business presents a consistent front in all areas, online and in person.

Use Omni-channel marketing : your customers are using multiple devices, so you should be available, and consistent, across multiple platforms too.

Make connections: whether that be online or in-person connections, a strong network of people and places that understand your brand is vital.

Be findable: a cafe on a quiet street isn't going to a roaring trade so ensure you are discoverable with great SEO and strategies in place to drive traffic to where you need your customers to be.

