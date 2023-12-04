The Macleay Argus
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mid North Coast girls to compete in Ultimate Fiji Soccer Cup

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
December 4 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brenton Doyle will be coaching Harper Bailey, Jonnie-Bree Gore and Marney Duval at the Ultimate Fiji Soccer Cup. Picture by Emily Walker
Brenton Doyle will be coaching Harper Bailey, Jonnie-Bree Gore and Marney Duval at the Ultimate Fiji Soccer Cup. Picture by Emily Walker

Kempsey resident Marney Duval is used to travelling for football after heading to Port Macquarie regularly to play for the Port United Football Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.