Nulla have recorded a drought-breaking victory securing their first win of the Two Rivers season against Beechwood at Jim Stirling Oval on Saturday, December 2.
The win was setup by a dominant Nulla bowling performance, restricting Beechwood to 90 and chasing the total down for the loss of four wickets.
Nulla won the toss and sent Beechwood in. After a steady start from the visitors Nulla picked up two quick wickets to put Beechwood on the back foot.
Flynn O'Louhlin (2/26 from 7 overs), Ben Taylor (3/8 from 6 overs) and Dylan Scott (3/19 from 2.2 overs) were the multiple wicket takers for the home side while Beechwood's Jack Steinmetz (23) top scored in their innings.
In response, Nulla were in early trouble at 2/10 before Blake Giddy (43) and Patrick Preston (23) played a steadying hand to get the home side within reach of the target.
In other matches, Wauchope maintained their ladder lead with a 39-run win against Rovers at Andrews Park.
Matthew Miller (43) top scored for Wauchope as they reached 110. Lachlan Dowling (4/13 from 8 overs) was the pick of the Rovers bowlers.
Hugh Parsons (5/14 from 6.1 overs) and Daniel Adelt (4/21 from 8 overs) led the way for Wauchope in restricting the Rovers batting line up to 71 all out. Mitchell Korn (24) top scored for Rovers.
Macquarie Hotel kept pace with leaders Wauchope after notching a 15-run win against Leagues at Wayne Richards Park.
Captain Josh Hyde (60) led the way for Macquarie with a middle order partnership between Jesse Schmidt (39) and Samuel Carlon (23) helping steer the side to a healthy total of 143. Ryan Bray (4/21 from 8 overs) was the pick of the bowlers for Leagues.
In response, Leagues reached 128 in their chase. Nine of the team's batters got starts but were unable to go on and get a match-winning score.
North Coastal began their Bradman Cup campaign on a bright note on Saturday in Kempsey as some of the state's best junior country cricketers faced off.
Kempsey hosted Northern pool matches of the under-16 boys tournament and North Coastal started impressively on Saturday defeating Central Northern and the Central Coast in T20 matches.
They fell to defending champions Newcastle in a one-day match on Sunday but will be well placed when the competition resumes in the Illawarra region in January.
Riley Weir (3/15 from 4 overs) was the chief wicket taker for Coastal as they restricted Central Northern to 6/113 from their 20 overs.
Quinn Cooper (47) top scored for Coastal as they chased down Central's total with three balls to spare.
In their second match, North Coastal dismissed Central Coast for 61 with Jamison Dawes (3/12 from 4 overs) and Harry Kershler (4/6 from 3.1 overs) amongst the wickets.
North Coastal chased down the modest target after 17 overs for the loss of six wickets.
In their last match of the weekend against tournament favourites Newcastle, North Coastal fell 67 runs short chasing the Hunter side's big total of 202.
Kershler (3/34 from 10 overs) and Taylor Gilbert (2/37 from 9 overs) were the standouts with the ball while Kai Dalli (58) scored an impressive half century in North Coastal's chase.
Kempsey bowler Riley Mitchell was in action for North Coastal across the weekend, playing on his home wickets.
