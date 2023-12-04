Search for missing man Christopher Bowden

Police are appealing for the public's assistance to locate a man last seen in South Kempsey.
Christopher Bowden, aged 39, was last seen about 8.30pm on Friday, December 1, 2023.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Christopher is described as having an olive complexion, and is about 175cm - 180cm tall with slim build, black hair and brown eyes.
It is unknown what he was last wearing.
He may be travelling in a silver 2004 Holden Commodore with NSW plates CMK35D.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Kempsey police on 02 6561 6199, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
