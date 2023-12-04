The Macleay Argus
Monday, 4 December 2023
Search for missing man Christopher Bowden

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 4 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:16pm
Christopher Bowden was last seen in South Kempsey on December 1. Pictures supplied by NSW Police
Police are appealing for the public's assistance to locate a man last seen in South Kempsey.

