SEO simplified: A beginner's guide to the basics for business owners

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) is an essential component of any business's online marketing strategy.



However, SEO is often considered a confusing and complex topic by many business owners who don't know where to start.

This beginner's guide to the basics of SEO will explain how business owners can rank their websites higher on search engines, bringing more traffic, authority, and revenue.

What is SEO?

To put it simply, SEO (short for Search Engine Optimisation) is a set of techniques and strategies that improve the visibility of a website on Google and other search engines.

When people type a search query related to your business, SEO is going to help your website rank higher on the results Google provides.



Although Google is not the only search engine around, it accounts for 91,58 per cent of the search engine market share, so this should be your core focus.

Google's SEO algorithm is very complex and frequently changing.



But there are a few things that remain central in how Google ranks its results.



Fundamentally, Google is on the lookout for quality, relevancy, and authority.

The search engine ranks by prioritising high-quality content that is relevant to the user, mostly based on the keywords that are used.



Adding to that, Google looks at the number and quality of other websites linking to your business web pages.



That is why high-quality Australian backlinks are central to bringing authority and traffic to your website.

How to use SEO to rank higher on Google

Every business wants clients that buy their products or services and drive profit.



SEO is essential in turning organic search into traffic to your website but it takes time and effort to start seeing results.



That is probably why around 70 per cent of small businesses don't have an SEO strategy.

If you want to be ahead of the game as a business owner, you need to start implementing SEO basics right now.



Let's take a look at some of the main strategies.



High-quality content

Google is very clear when stating that you need to make your site interesting and useful to the reader if you want to rank higher.



The search engine rewards content that is fresh, unique, and in-depth, but also easy to read.



You should understand your audience very well, and provide the information they are looking for.

Also, make sure you organise your topics in a manner that is clear for readers.



Avoid big blocks of text without subheadings and paragraphs.

Keyword research

Keyword research is the process of identifying which search terms you should target on your website so that when people search for them, you rank high on Google.



It's important for you to create lists of keywords used by people when looking for information or products related to your business.



These keywords should appear strategically on your website content in a natural way.

For example, if you have an online business selling abstract art you can insert keywords related to that topic, such as "abstract paintings" or "modern abstract art".



Ideally, when people search for those terms, your brand will show up on Google.

Never do guesswork.



Start with some brainstorming to get a few main topics relevant to your business, and then make sure you use research tools such as Google Keyword Planner to find the best keywords related to your business.



Try to find keywords that have lower competition and high demand.

On-page SEO

On-page SEO consists of the optimisation you perform inside your website. Besides providing relevant, high-quality content, this also includes:

Optimising title tags and meta descriptions: these components appear on the search engine results pages (SERPs) and are an important preview of your content. They should clearly explain the topic of your page and contain your target keyword.

Optimising your URLs: make sure your pages' URLs are short, simple and descriptive, ideally including a target keyword. Also, only change your URLs if you really need to.

Optimising header tags: Use header tags (H1, H2, H3, etc) to structure your content, and include target keywords on them.

Optimising internal linking: Link your pages to other pages inside your website. This will help your visitors navigate inside your website.

Optimising images: make sure your images are in the right format and not so big that they slow down your website. If needed, compress their size, and don't forget to always customise the file name and add a descriptive alt tag.

Off-page link building

A backlink is a link from another website leading visitors to yours, and it plays an important role in search ranking.



Google sees it as a factor of authority and credibility.



They serve as a vote of confidence. The more reputable the websites linking to yours are, the better for SEO.

To get backlinks, there are several strategies you can put in place.



First, you should have "linkable" content.



This can be great quality blog posts, videos, surveys, or anything that feels attractive to share.



You can also do guest blogging, or reach out to people who are linking to outdated broken links related to your business field, and suggest replacing it with your content.



Whether you are a small business owner or a Fortune 500 CEO, you should know that SEO is a crucial element of a successful business.



You need to be consistent and continually measure and analyse your SEO efforts.

