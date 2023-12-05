The Macleay Argus
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Council

New pathway to the beach for Crescent Head Holiday Park

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 6 2023 - 9:26am, first published 4:00am
Picture supplied Kempsey Shire Council
Picture supplied Kempsey Shire Council

The above image shows an impression of the new footpath that enters the Crescent Head Holiday Park next to the maintenance shed.

Local News

