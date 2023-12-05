The above image shows an impression of the new footpath that enters the Crescent Head Holiday Park next to the maintenance shed.
The shed was moved on November 24 two lots over to the left, restoring the town's prized beach views.
With the shed in its new place, the next stage is building a new path for better access to the beach.
The path is due to begin construction on December 11, 2023.
Surveyors will be onsite early this week to peg out the path dimensions, which will run alongside the existing concrete slab, and connect with the road running through the park.
The aim is to have the footpath completed before the Christmas holiday period.
