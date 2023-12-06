The Macleay Argus
West Kempsey's vacant lots used for affordable housing

By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated December 6 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 3:24pm
Six vacant lots in Kempsey will soon be transformed into much-needed social housing. Picture: 13 George Hardiman, West Kempsey / Google maps
Six vacant lots in West Kempsey will soon be the site of 32 new homes.

