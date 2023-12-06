West Kempsey's vacant lots used for affordable housing

Six vacant lots in West Kempsey will soon be the site of 32 new homes.
The vacant lots will be transformed into social and affordable housing units with a multi-million dollar government grant secured.
$7.6M funding for the housing revitalisation project was received by Community Housing Limited (CHL) from the New South Wales State Government as part of the Together Home Transition Program (THTP).
The initiative comes as a response to the challenges faced by the Kempsey community, including concerns about abandoned or dilapidated properties in the area impacting people's mental wellbeing.
Undertaken by Aboriginal Community Housing Limited (ACHL), the revitalisation project addresses the growing need for affordable housing.
Alongside the construction of homes, a comprehensive Aboriginal Housing Strategy is being developed in collaboration with the Kempsey Aboriginal community.
According to CHL, there will be community consultation on designs, allocation of tenants, services for the community, future development requirements, and 'Closing the Gap' initiatives.
CHL State Manager for New South Wales Megan Davidson said the project will increase housing supply and improve overall community well-being.
"We are working closely with Origin Communications to ensure that this project improves the economic and social prosperity of Aboriginal families in the community through the development of housing that is aligned to their priorities and needs," said Ms Davidson.
CHL states it is committed to ensuring the economic and social prosperity of Aboriginal families, facilitating not just housing, but fostering a renewed sense of belonging to residents in West Kempsey.
"CHL is dedicated to creating affordable and sustainable housing solutions that empower communities to live a good quality life," said Ms Davidson.
"This funding will enable us to provide quality housing, while providing the opportunity to increase the supply of much-needed social and affordable housing."
The construction is anticipated to take 14 months to complete with start planned for early 2024.
