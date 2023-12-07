Keeper Ryan ready to take leading role ahead of national championships

Rising wicket-keeping star Ava Ryan knows she needs to be ready when an opportunity opens up.
Playing in one of the most specialised positions of any sport, the South West Rocks cricketer is keen to make a lasting impression on the national stage next week.
For the second straight year, the 17-year-old has been selected to represent NSW Country at the under-19 National Championships in Brisbane, starting on Thursday, December 14.
After playing back-up last year, Ava will be first choice behind the stumps, an opportunity she is set to take with both hands.
"I'm quite happy with how I've been gloving them. I get a lot of game practice playing for Northern District because I keep for their first grade women's side in Sydney," she said.
"Quite a few of the girls who I play with in that team I'll also be keeping to in this team so that'll be an easy transfer of skills because I'll be used to keeping to those girls."
NSW Country begin their campaign with a T20 match against the under-23 Papua New Guinea side before backing up in the same format against Tasmania in the afternoon. NSW Metro are the defending champions.
Ava is no stranger to representative cricket, the St Paul's College Kempsey student was recently called up for her third straight appearance for NSW Combined Catholic Colleges and has also split her time playing for SWR Cricket Club and Coffs Coast Chargers.
With an eye to playing cricket professionally, Ava is enjoying improved pathways for female cricketers and said she will be ready should an opportunity arise.
"Whether that be in the WBBL or with a WNCL contract, realistically I'd be hoping to achieve that within five or so years once I graduate," she said.
"There's obviously freak cases like Phoebe Litchfield who are so talented they get them really young but for me it's just continuing to perform in premier cricket and then hopefully reaching that next level eventually."
Ava cites her friend Kate Pelle from the NSW Metro squad who has featured this season for the Sydney Sixers after Australian star Alyssa Healy was sidelined following a serious dog bite.
"Things happen, opportunities arise and it's really great for Pelle that she's been able to take that role - it's funny how things work like that though," Ava said.
Apart from the focus on her glove work, Ava knows she will also have to contribute with the bat in Brisbane.
"At this level you don't have a choice, it's almost expected that you have two prominent skills in the game," she said.
"For me it's being a wicket keeper batter - I have to be scoring runs as well."
